Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,667 shares.The stock last traded at $68.87 and had previously closed at $66.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

