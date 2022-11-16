Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $594,167.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00344793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00797458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00625156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00230420 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

