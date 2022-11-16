Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 299,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 175,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

