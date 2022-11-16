Gregory N. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 221,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $785.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

