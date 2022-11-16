Gregory N. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 221,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $785.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.20.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
