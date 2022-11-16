Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,762,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,962,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,307,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,293. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

