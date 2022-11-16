Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €10.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.24) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

FRA GYC traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.81 ($11.14). The company had a trading volume of 156,963 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.81. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.76).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

