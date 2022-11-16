Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Graco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.