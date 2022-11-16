Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 93,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

