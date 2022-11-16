Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.94 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06), with a volume of 246,065 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

In other news, insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of Goldstone Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,239.60 ($22,608.23).

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

