Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $14.85. Gogo shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 504,286 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Gogo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 150.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 24,953.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

