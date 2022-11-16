Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $14.85. Gogo shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 504,286 shares changing hands.
GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
