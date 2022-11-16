Gode Chain (GODE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $487,471.96

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $487,471.96 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

