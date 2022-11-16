GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,418.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GGNDF stock remained flat at $24.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGNDF. Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

