Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

HERO stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

