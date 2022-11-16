Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CATH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,260. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

