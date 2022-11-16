Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 676,932 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $71.86.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.