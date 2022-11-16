Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 12,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

