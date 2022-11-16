Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $35,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

AMPH opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

