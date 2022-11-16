Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NETGEAR by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after buying an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.95.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

