Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 663,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in Lazydays by 85.0% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $24,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 9,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $130,472.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,184,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $24,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,622. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.