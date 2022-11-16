Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $43,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.