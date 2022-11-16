Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $283.23 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

