Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 305 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 305 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.54 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

