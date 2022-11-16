Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bristow Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $750.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

