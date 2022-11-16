Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

