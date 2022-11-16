GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 216.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ESCO Technologies

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.