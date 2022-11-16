GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.79. 10,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average is $199.88. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

