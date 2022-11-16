GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.