GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Landstar System worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System Stock Down 3.5 %

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSTR traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

