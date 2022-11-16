GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,701 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.51 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

