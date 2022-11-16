GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.