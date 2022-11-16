GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

