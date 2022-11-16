GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,413. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

