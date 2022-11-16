GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,069 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 74,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 453,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The firm has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

