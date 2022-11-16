GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 601 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,733,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

About Fair Isaac

NYSE:FICO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $618.99. 8,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.61.

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.