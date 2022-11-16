GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

