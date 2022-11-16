GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,361 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.