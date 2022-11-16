GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,156 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

