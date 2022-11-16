Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,870.99 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $436,870.99 and approximately $808.73 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00572575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.30 or 0.29824506 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

