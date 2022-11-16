Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

