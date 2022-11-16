General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. 151,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

