General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.68. 3,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,267. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

