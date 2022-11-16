Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 4,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,839. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.