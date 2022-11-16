GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.11) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($38.14) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.96) to €33.40 ($34.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.