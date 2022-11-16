Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,877 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $13,421,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after buying an additional 678,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

