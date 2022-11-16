Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble Sells 19,836 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %
GRMN stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $147.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
