Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble Sells 19,836 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %

GRMN stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $147.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,519,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 97,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

