Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 57.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

