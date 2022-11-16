GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:GNT opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
