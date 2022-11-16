GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GNT opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also

