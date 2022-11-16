Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 745,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 116,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,824. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
About Galantas Gold
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.