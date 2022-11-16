Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 745,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 116,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,824. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

(Get Rating)

Read More

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.