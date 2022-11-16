FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
EDR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
