FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

