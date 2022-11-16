FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $12.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
Further Reading
